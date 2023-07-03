KCMO police report uptick in robberies against Hispanic community in Northeast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports an uptick in robberies is impacting the Hispanic community in the city's Historic Northeast.

"In the past few days, in the past weeks, we're seeing an increase in robberies that are specifically affecting the Hispanic community," KCPD Col. Luis Ortiz said during a media briefing Monday.

Ortiz said the crimes range from home invasions to armed robberies.

Though the department doesn't consider the crimes to be a pattern, Ortiz did comment there have been similarities in certain crimes against victims.

"If you have the unfortunate incident or event that this happens to anyone, please just comply. We don't want any escalation in violence," Ortiz said. "Give us a call immediately. We don't want you to try to fight back, we want everyone to be safe."

Further specifics on the incidents weren't immediately available due to ongoing investigations.

Victims can call 911 to file a report with KCPD, which has language interpreters to assist those in need.

