KCMO police respond to standoff Tuesday night with man who threatened to harm himself

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who threatened to harm himself and is wanted on a felony arrest warrant was in a standoff Tuesday night with police in east Kansas City, Missouri.

A member of the man's family called police and said the man needed medical attention, police said.

He also told police the man was alone in a house near east 23rd Street and Kensington Avenue and threatened to harm himself.

Officers got to the house and found a very upset man who refused to leave the house.

The officers backed away from the house and told the man to come out.

He refused and specially trained officers and negotiators came to the scene.

No word on what charge the arrest warrant was for.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

