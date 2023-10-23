KCMO woman claims she shot at vehicle because occupants were brake checking, throwing gang signs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman claims she shot at a vehicle on Interstate 49 in Peculiar because the occupants had been brake checking and throwing gang signs at her and her boyfriend.

About 12:50 p.m., on Sunday, Cass County deputies responded to reports of a shots fired incident on southbound I-49 near the 167 mile marker.

Deputies located a 2021 Kia Forte that had a bullet near the passenger headlight. No one inside the Kia was injured.

During the investigation, it was determined the gunfire came from a 1999 White Dodge Ram.

Haley Baxter and Damion Holman — both of Kansas City, Missouri — were later arrested.

Baxter told detectives she was scared because the occupants of the Kia had been brake checking and throwing gang signs at her and Holman, according to court documents.

She also said she fired a shot without aiming.

Detectives interviewed three victims who were in the Kia, all who told detectives a similar story.

The victims said they attempted to pass the Ram and get into the lane where Holman was driving.

The victims claim Holman sped up to block them, but they eventually managed to get over.

Holman then sped up and that's when Baxter brandished a gun before eventually shooting.

The driver of the Kia said she slammed on her brakes and told detectives she believed Baxter's motive was to shoot her.

Baxter, 24, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon for shooting at the Kia.

Holman, also 24, is charged with unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.

Baxter is being held on a no cash bond while Hollman is being held on a $500 cash-only bond.

