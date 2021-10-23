KCMO woman pleads guilty to solicitation of murder in prison gang attack at Lansing Correctional Facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman pleaded guilty Friday to solicitation to commit capital murder in a stabbing attack that left a Lansing Correctional Facility inmate with 26 stab wounds.

Renee C. Johnson-Fritz, 44, passed information to the attacker, a member of the notorious prison gang, the Aryan Brotherhood, that ordered the gang member to kill another inmate, according to a news release from the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office.

The inmate survived the April 19, 2019, attempt to kill him, according to the news release.

"We have no room for hate in this world," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. "Thanks to the hard work of the investigative agency of the Department of Corrections for this conviction."

Johnson-Fritz is scheduled to be sentenced on December 1.

A co-defendant awaits trial.

