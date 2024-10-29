KCPD: 1 injured in shooting near 37th, Broadway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was injured Tuesday morning in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. to the area of W. 37th Street and Broadway Boulevard on a reported shooting.

A police captain at the scene said an argument at the nearby plasma center led one man to shoot another.

The victim is said to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries, per KCPD.

