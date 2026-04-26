KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after a shooting near Broadway and Southwest boulevards in the Crossroads Arts District early Sunday morning.

Just after 4:15 a.m., off-duty officers working at the Town Topic restaurant located at 2021 Broadway Boulevard heard several sounds of gunshots coming from a parking lot directly south of the business.

KCPD: 1 dead after shooting near Broadway, Southwest in Crossroads Arts District

Officers responded to the sound of gunfire and saw several groups of people involved in an interaction that escalated into shots being fired.

Officers then relayed to dispatch that a shooting had occurred and provided details on people and vehicles believed to be involved that were fleeing from the area.

Additional officers were sent to the scene and helped locate and detain several people for further questioning. One off-duty officer was able to detain an armed person.

Another officer assisted a man who had been struck by gunfire in the parking lot and began rendering medical aid.

Emergency medical personnel responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Hospital staff notified officers that the victim had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police said this incident is being investigated as a homicide, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

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