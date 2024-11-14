KCPD: 1 dead in shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, Thursday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Just before 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Linwood Boulevard on a reported shooting.

When officers responded, several people pointed in the direction of a nearby business saying someone had been shot.

Officers then found an adult male unresponsive in a business parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot trauma.

Emergency medical personnel responded shortly after and declared the victim dead at the scene.

Authorities said a person of interest was immediately located and taken into custody for further questioning.

Two people were engaged in an argument that escalated into gunfire, according to police.

Police said the relationship between the victim and suspect and any connection to the business are actively being investigated.

Detectives are not currently looking for any more persons of interest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

