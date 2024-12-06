KCPD: 1 dead in shooting in south Kansas City; suspect not in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died in a shooting in south Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday evening, police said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 8700 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they immediately began to look for the victim.

Police said there were several people in the area calling officers to a nearby vehicle, where a man was reportedly shot.

Officers found the victim unresponsive and suffering from apparent gunshot trauma.

Emergency medical personnel responded shortly after and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Currently, police do not have a person of interest identified or anyone in custody.

No word on what led to the violence.

If anyone was in or around the area at the time of the incident and saw or heard anything, they are asked to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the latter number.

