KCPD: 2 juveniles arrested in alleged ‘prolific’ string of crimes in Crossroads, downtown KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police officers arrested two juvenile suspects over the weekend who are believed to be connected to “prolific” thefts downtown and the Crossroads Arts District, the department said Monday.

Police said the pair are wanted for thefts from vehicles and vehicle thefts in the area. The arrest of the pair involved a foot chase and additional tactical teams.

In a social media post, police said the two juveniles allegedly had stolen goods on their person — including a stolen firearm — at the time of their arrest.

Police said their investigation continues and could lead to more arrests.

“It was great teamwork across squads to find and apprehend these criminals,” the department said in the social media post.

—

