KCPD: 2 passengers dead after 'possible racing' turned into rollover crash Saturday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two passengers, including a two-year-old child, were killed in a rollover crash in south Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday afternoon.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound, possibly racing another vehicle, at a high rate of speed on Bannister Road at around 1:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The Jeep ran "several" red lights, including the stoplight at the southbound exit ramp from Interstate 435, where it struck a Honda Accord, per KCPD. After striking the Honda, the Jeep lost control and rolled over several times.

The driver of the Jeep, a male, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. The front-seat passenger of the Jeep and another passenger, a two-year-old child, were pronounced dead at the scene, per KCPD.

Officials are investigating whether impairment was involved in the crash.

The driver of the Honda, a female, suffered minor injuries from the crash.

—

