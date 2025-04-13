KCPD: 3 shot while driving in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after three people were shot early Sunday morning in the Northland.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to Interstate 29 and North Oak Trafficway on a reported shooting.

At the scene, five adult males were located. They told police they were driving when they were shot at.

Three of the five victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to an area hospital. Police said they are in stable condition.

The other two victims were uninjured.

