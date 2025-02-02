KCPD: 3 women found dead early Sunday in Northland shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the shooting deaths of three women early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson said officers received a call around 12:45 a.m. on a reported shooting in the 4100 block of NW 65th Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they located the three women suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced deceased at the scene.

A police spokesperson said detectives were working to learn more about what led to the shooting and to develop any suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

