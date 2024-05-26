KCPD: 5 people injured, 1 killed in Sunday shooting in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police say one person died and five others were injured in a shooting early Sunday in Westport.

A police spokesperson says officers working in the Westport area heard gunfire around 1:20 a.m. from an area east of Westport Road and Broadway.

The spokesperson says officers located “numerous” shooting victims east of the intersection.

One of the victims was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased. Five other shooting victims were either transported to the hospital by ambulance or taken there by private vehicle. Their injuries were all described as non life-threatening.

The spokesperson says detectives believe there was a large gathering of people near the intersection when a disturbance escalated into gunfire.

Anyone with information about the shooting can make an anonymous tip at 816-474-8477.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.