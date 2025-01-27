KCPD asking for help to locate 2 missing teen girls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate two missing teen girls.

Savannah Morris, 15, and Kenna Westling, 14, were last seen around 11:05 p.m. Saturday near 55th and Cambridge.

Police said Savannah was possibly wearing black Adidas pants with white stripes. She was also carrying a blue stuffed animal.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department

Savannah is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 106 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Kenna is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said it is unknown what clothing Kenna wore when she was last seen, but she is believed to have been wearing black Nike shoes.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department

The girls were said to have left on foot in an unknown direction.

Their families are concerned for their safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.