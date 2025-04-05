KCPD asking for public's help in locating missing, endangered 24-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 24-year-old woman.

Ohninie Blackwell was last seen in the area of Bannister and Holmes roads in KCMO on Saturday at around 1:30 p.m.

Police said Blackwell was wearing a white sweater, dark leggings and a black hat.

Blackwell is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She is occupying a gray Chevy Impala with an expired Missouri temp tag, police said.

Blackwell's family is worried about her due to her mental health condition.

She is also believed to be armed, according to police.

Anyone with information about Blackwell should call the Kansas City Missouri Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5043 or call 911.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.