KCPD asking for public's help to find missing 2-year-old last seen 1 week ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 2-year-old who was last seen one week ago.

Logicamor Alexander is believed to have gone missing in KCMO, but the exact location is unknown.

If you locate Alexander or know her whereabouts, call 911, the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043, or the Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150.

