KCPD asks for public's help to find vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department wants the public's help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The vehicle struck a pedestrian at about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 on Troost Avenue at East 82nd Terrace.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle is a gray 2009-2012 Nissan Altima with an unknown temporary license tag.

Police said the front passenger side windshield sustained damage and the passenger door pillar might be damaged.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.