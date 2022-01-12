KCPD ask for public's help in finding 14-year-old taken in stolen vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking the public to be on the look out for a 14-year-old who was inside of a stolen vehicle.

KCPD said Marylan Stewart, 14, was inside of a white 2019 Dodge Durango which was stolen but has since been recovered.

The Durango was recovered near Midtown KCMO and a suspect is in custody, but Stewarts whereabouts are unknown.

Stewart was wearing a gray hoodie with gray sweat pants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Stewart is asked to call 911.

KCPD is requesting an Amber Alert.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .