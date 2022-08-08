KCPD attempt to locate suspect vehicle in hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is attempting to locate the suspect vehicle in a life-threatening hit-and-run crash on July 30 at 11539 Hickman Mills Drive.

KCPD said the driver of the vehicle is suspected of striking a pedestrian, causing serious injuries.

Police describe the vehicle as a black Chevrolet Silverado crew cab with black five-spoke rims, a bed cover, a sunroof and a Kansas City Chiefs emblem on the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. White with the KCPD Traffic Investigation Section at 816-949-1524.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .