KCPD attempting to identify two in connection to 9th & Chestnut homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri police department is asking for help in identifying two persons of interest in the July 20th homicide at East 9th Street and Chestnut Avenue.

Police are asking for help identifying a white male wearing a baseball hat and blue jean shorts, and a black male with a light blue baseball hat and light blue shirt.

Officers were called to the scene about 7:30 p.m. on a shooting call.

Upon arrival they located Melquan T. West-Yancy who was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later.

Police located several witnesses on scene to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816 474-TIPS.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.