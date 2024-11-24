KCPD: ATV doing ‘tricks’ loses control, runs into ambulance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded around 3:15 a.m. Sunday to West 32nd Street and Broadway Boulevard on a fatal collision.

Police said an ATV, with no headlights, was “doing trucks” at the same time an ambulance was traveling south on Broadway.

When the ATV driver accelerated, they lost control and ran into the ambulance.

The driver was then ejected off the ATV and was struck by the ambulance, per police.

The ATV driver died at the scene.

KCPD said no injuries were reported from the ambulance, which was transporting a patient.

Another ambulance responded to the scene to complete the patient transport, police said.

This incident marked the 86th traffic fatality in KCMO this year.

