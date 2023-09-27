KCPD believes woman involved in disturbance is in danger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, believe a woman involved in a disturbance Tuesday night may be in danger.

Officers responded to the 5800 block of E. 15th Terrace on reports of a woman screaming for help.

It's not clear if the woman was already gone by the time police arrived, but surveillance captured her leaving inside a dark-colored Hyundai SUV with a man.

KSHB 41 News SUV involved disturbance.

Police are asking the public to help identify the vehicle, woman and man involved in the incident.

KCPD said a missing person report hasn't been filed yet, but a picture of the woman is below.

KCPD Endangered woman

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 816-413-3549.

