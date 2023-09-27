Watch Now
Kansas City Public Safety

KCPD believes woman involved in disturbance is in danger

Public encouraged to share information
Endangered woman
Posted at 3:48 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 16:48:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, believe a woman involved in a disturbance Tuesday night may be in danger.

Officers responded to the 5800 block of E. 15th Terrace on reports of a woman screaming for help.

It's not clear if the woman was already gone by the time police arrived, but surveillance captured her leaving inside a dark-colored Hyundai SUV with a man.

Police are asking the public to help identify the vehicle, woman and man involved in the incident.

KCPD said a missing person report hasn't been filed yet, but a picture of the woman is below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 816-413-3549.

