KCPD: Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle at 31st, Flora

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Authorities responded to a reported injury collision with life-threatening injuries shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police said the operator of a blue Schwinn bicycle was traveling northbound on Flora Avenue.

The bicyclist failed to stop at a stop sign, entered the intersection and was struck by a white Honda Civic traveling eastbound on 31st Street.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were pronounced dead by hospital staff shortly after arrival.

Police said the driver of the Honda stopped immediately and cooperated with the investigation. They were not injured in the collision.

