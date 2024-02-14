KCPD chief aware of video circulating showing man being tackled after rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Video circulating on social media shows a man being tackled near the area at Union Station where a deadly mass shooting occurred after the Chiefs parade rally.

The video shows two to three apparent parade attendees chasing the man before he's tackled.

Law enforcement eventually detained the man.

KCPD Chief of Police Stacey Graves said she's aware of the videos circulating social media but couldn't confirm it's connected to the shooting.

"I have heard that as well," Graves said. "I have heard that fans got involved in the apprehension or the pursuit in of the suspect. I cannot confirm that myself, but that is something that I have heard."

It's not clear if the person restrained was involved in the incident.

