KCPD classify Tuesday death as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man’s death Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri, is now being classified as a homicide.

A police spokesperson said Friday the man found shot to death Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Indiana Avenue was a homicide victim.

Police identified the man as William Pearson, 29.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the TIPS Hotline.

