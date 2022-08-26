KCPD classify Tuesday death as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man’s death Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri, is now being classified as a homicide.
A police spokesperson said Friday the man found shot to death Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Indiana Avenue was a homicide victim.
Police identified the man as William Pearson, 29.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the TIPS Hotline.
