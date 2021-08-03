KCPD closes several streets around Blue Valley Park for investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several streets around Blue Valley Park north to Truman Road in Kansas City, Missouri, are blocked as part of an assault investigation

At around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, there was a report of shots fired on the 2000 block of Park Tower Dr.

There were no initial indications anyone was struck by the gunfire.

A short time later near Truman Road and Bennington Avenue, police were called out on a crash. At least one person suffered critical injuries in the crash according to police dispatchers.

Police are working to piece together suspect information.

This is a developing story.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .