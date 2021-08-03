KCPD closes several streets around Blue Valley Park for investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several streets around Blue Valley Park north to Truman Road in Kansas City, Missouri, are blocked as part of an assault investigation
At around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, there was a report of shots fired on the 2000 block of Park Tower Dr.
There were no initial indications anyone was struck by the gunfire.
A short time later near Truman Road and Bennington Avenue, police were called out on a crash. At least one person suffered critical injuries in the crash according to police dispatchers.
Police are working to piece together suspect information.
This is a developing story.
