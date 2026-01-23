KCPD: Deaths of Northland man, woman on Jan. 14 likely double suicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities say the deaths of a man and a woman on Jan. 14 is likely to be a double suicide.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 14, police were called to a home in the 1200 block of NE 83rd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers arrived and entered the home, where they located two adult victims deceased from gunshot wounds.

A baby boy was also located inside of the home with an unknown injury. The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment.

On Friday, the Kansas City Police Department identified the victims as Darren Davis, 41, and Anna Davis, 41.

A police spokesperson said that while the investigation is ongoing, “we can say at this point that the case is being investigated as an apparent double suicide."

