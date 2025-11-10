KCPD: Driver succumbs to injuries sustained in late October crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports the driver injured in a crash Oct. 29 has succumbed to their injuries.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, police responded to the intersection of Linwood Boulevard and Broadway Boulevard on an injury collision.

Once at the scene, investigators learned a silver Dodge Journey was traveling southbound on Broadway when the driver suffered a possible medical emergency.

The incident caused the driver to accelerate through the intersection, run off the roadway to the right and strike an unoccupied parked silver Lexus RH450H.

Police said the Dodge continued up the sidewalk into a steel light pole, the Centennial Plaza veterans memorial and into the grass.

The vehicle struck the side of the VFW building before it came to rest.

Both the driver and the front seat passenger were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police learned later on the day of the accident the passenger had succumbed to their injuries.

The driver died Sunday, Nov. 9, police said.

KCPD reports the driver’s death marks the 57th traffic fatality of the year. At this time last year, there had been 80 recorded traffic fatalities.

