KCPD ends standoff with man who lives in former school bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who lives on a school bus got into a 90-minute standoff Thursday night with police in Kansas City, Missouri, after a suspected domestic incident.

According to KCPD, the incident started about 7:30 p.m. as rolling disturbance between an ex-boyfriend in one vehicle and his ex-girlfriend in another vehicle, a police spokesman told 41 Action News.

Gunshots may have been fired during the disturbance, but no injuries were reported.

"There are conflicting reports about shots actually being fired," KCPD spokesman Capt. Dave Jackson said.

The man pulled in front of a school bus near East 9th Street and Denver Avenue in the city's Northeast area. He got out of the vehicle and onto the school bus where he lives.

His ex-girlfriend ran to officers, arriving to check on the disturbance call, which is when the man fled into the bus and the standoff began.

The man surrendered peacefully just after 9 p.m., according to police. He was taken into custody at the scene.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .