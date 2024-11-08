KCPD engaged in ongoing standoff at Northland home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a standoff at a home in the Northland.

Officers were called to a house in the 11500 block of North Cherry Street on Thursday afternoon on a concern of a suicidal person.

The caller was not at the residence but was concerned about a man who was inside there and believed he was suicidal based on contact they had with him.

Responding officers made verbal contact with a man inside the residence from a distance. They attempted to get him to come outside to check his well-being.

After a short time, officers heard the sound of several rounds of gunfire coming from inside the residence.

Officers backed away to protect those in the surrounding area and prevent any escape. They continued to try to make contact with the man to get him to come outside but were unsuccessful.

Authorities said the man was inside the residence alone.

Based on the shots fired and the potential danger to the surrounding area, officers upgraded the situation to an "Operation 100" to bring additional resources to the scene.

Tactical officers with rescue vehicles worked to evacuate surrounding residents and a nearby school was placed on lock and teach.

School staff and Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies worked to arrange for a safe school departure for the students.

Negotiators' efforts to contact the man inside the house are ongoing and officers continue to hear the sound of gunfire from inside the residence.

