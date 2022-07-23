KCPD engaged in standoff in Northland with man barricaded inside vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are in a standoff in the Northland with a knife-wielding man refusing to get out of his car.

Officers were sent to the area of Northwest 64th Street and Interstate 29 on the report of man and two dogs on the side of the road, according to a KCPD spokesperson.

Callers told police they were worried the man and his dogs were in distress.

The man was found near the northbound exit ramp from Interstate 29 to Northwest 64th Street.

He pulled out a knife and confronted the officers as they tried to check on him.

The officers moved back and the man got into a car with his two dogs.

Police think the car belongs to the man and the car does not run, according to the spokesperson.

Negotiators are at the scene and trying to get the man to get out of the car.

The exit ramps from north and southbound Interstate 29 to Northwest 64th Street are closed, as are streets near the interstate.

