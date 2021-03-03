KCPD disables suspicious package at courthouse with 'controlled detonation'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police and federal law enforcement officers were investigating Wednesday after a suspicious package was found near a federal courthouse.

Officers responded shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday to the U.S. District Courthouse at 400 E. 9th St., where the package was located.

Police later said that a "controlled detonation" disabled the package just before 7 p.m.

Just before 7p investigators used a controlled detonation to disable the package, if you heard a loud boom downtown it was that. The streets will remain blocked off immediately in front of the court house for the next couple hours while investigation continues. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) March 4, 2021

People were asked to avoid the area and KCPD said the area between 9th and 10th streets and from Oak to Locust streets had been closed as investigators assess the threat. By 9:30 p.m., all streets except 9th Street from Oak to Locust streets had reopened.

🚨 Officers are currently investigating a suspicious package near the Federal Courthouse (400 E. 9th); please avoid that area. 9th and 10th - Oak to Locust is shut down at this time. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0xxCUQSc9A — kcpolice (@kcpolice) March 3, 2021

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

