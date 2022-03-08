KCPD: Help needed to identify suspect in robbery attempt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are hoping to identify a man who fired shots in a Family Dollar on March 1 and attempted to rob the store.

The department tweeted surveillance video of the incident.

It took place at the Family Dollar on Meyer Boulevard near Troost Avenue around 8 p.m.

Recognize this guy? Watch him fire a shot and try to rob the Family Dollar on Meyer Boulevard near Troost. This was March 1 at about 8 p.m. pic.twitter.com/CFljgwaPeu — kcpolice (@kcpolice) March 8, 2022

In the video, the suspect is seen arguing with an employee and firing a weapon. He then follows the employee to the register but leaves empty-handed.

Police said the gun was fired because the employee said they couldn't open the register.

Anyone who recognizes the man dressed in black in the video should call the TIPS Hotline.

