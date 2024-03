KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are shutting down Interstate 435 southbound past East Gregory Boulevard after a multi-vehicle crash near 87th Street.

Police said the crash at I-435 and 87th occurred around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

Three vehicles are believed to be involved, and one person sustained critical injuries, per KCPD.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

