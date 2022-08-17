KCPD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that took place on July 30.

At 2:02 a.m. on July 30, Antonio Griffin, 53, laid down or sat down for unknown reasons in the parking lot across from the Peppermill Lounge on Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

A woman driving a black Chevy pickup truck pulled out of the parking lot and ran over the pedestrian, police say. She stayed on the scene for some time before leaving without providing her information.

Griffin was transported to an area hospital in life-threatening condition and died from injuries.

