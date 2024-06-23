KCPD: Impairment under investigation after single-vehicle accident Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after a single-vehicle accident Saturday night near E. 23rd Street and Stark Avenue led to serious injuries.

Officers arrived at the scene around 11:21 p.m.

Police said a black Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on 23rd at a “high rate of speed” when the driver lost control.

The vehicle then exited the roadway, struck a sign, which sheared it off at the base, and began to flip over.

When the Dodge crossed over into the eastbound lanes of 23rd, it struck a rock wall and landed on its wheels.

KCPD said an unrestrained 2-year-old and 13-year-old were ejected from the vehicle.

Two other unrestrained parties, a 10-year-old and a female passenger, remained in the back seat of the vehicle.

Officers took the driver into custody to be investigated for impairment.

—