Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

KCPD: Impairment under investigation after single-vehicle accident Saturday night

2-year-old, 13-year-old ejected from vehicle
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jun 23, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after a single-vehicle accident Saturday night near E. 23rd Street and Stark Avenue led to serious injuries.

Officers arrived at the scene around 11:21 p.m.

Police said a black Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on 23rd at a “high rate of speed” when the driver lost control.

The vehicle then exited the roadway, struck a sign, which sheared it off at the base, and began to flip over.

When the Dodge crossed over into the eastbound lanes of 23rd, it struck a rock wall and landed on its wheels.

KCPD said an unrestrained 2-year-old and 13-year-old were ejected from the vehicle.

Two other unrestrained parties, a 10-year-old and a female passenger, remained in the back seat of the vehicle.

Officers took the driver into custody to be investigated for impairment.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone