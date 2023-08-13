KCPD: Impairment under investigation after vehicle strikes unoccupied Research Medical Center storage building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured in a crash around 11:20 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle struck an unoccupied Research Medical Center storage building.

Kansas City, Missouri, police report a white Toyota Corolla traveling at a “very high rate of speed” crossed over from northbound Olive onto Meyer Boulevard.

The driver then entered the west side of the Research parking lot and struck an unoccupied gray Hyundai Elantra.

Continuing through the lot, the Toyota then struck an unoccupied brick storage building.

The driver and front-seat passenger suffered critical injuries but are in stable condition.

Police report “suspected impairment” is under investigation.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.