KCPD in standoff at residence on Chestnut Avenue after stabbing Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are involved in a standoff in the 6900 block of Chestnut Avenue after a stabbing early Tuesday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a cutting. Police located a man outside a residence, who told police he was stabbed by a woman, who was inside the home.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

After 4 a.m., a standoff at a residence off Chestnut Avenue began after the woman refused to exit the residence. The female suspect is believed to be the only individual in the home.

KCPD officers surrounded the home to prevent the woman from escaping and to protect other residents in the area.

Negotiators are on the scene to assist police in convincing the woman to exit the house.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the standoff is underway.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

