KCPD: Fender bender leads to triple shooting on Agnes Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, March 16 | The third person who was shot died on March 15 from their injuries. They were identified as 41-year-old Gregory Harper.

ORIGINAL STORY, March 6 | A fender bender led to three people being shot — two fatally — Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded around 8:40 p.m. to the 5000 block of Agnes Avenue on a disturbance that was upgraded to a shooting, according to KCPD spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina.

He said the shooting stemmed from the car crash, after which several people were involved in an argument and "multiple shots were fired by multiple people."

Two male victims — identified Monday as 64-year-old Joseph Smith and 33-year-old Curtis Thompkins — were pronounced dead at the scene. A third male victim was in critical condition and in emergency surgery Saturday night, Becchina said.

There was no update on the condition of the third victim.

Police cavassed the area and searched for witnesses for several hours. Agnes Avenue was closed to East 49th Street during the investigation to process the scene.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .