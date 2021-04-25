KCPD investigate early morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating an early morning homicide.

Police were called to the area of E. 29th Street and Jackson Avenue just after 5 a.m. Sunday on a report of gun shots. When they arrived, officers could not find a victim or crime scene. After searching the area, they found a vehicle just east of 29th and Kensington Avenue. A man was inside suffering from apparent gunshots wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel are processing the scene for evidence and canvassing for any potential witnesses.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .