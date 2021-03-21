2 teenagers dead following Saturday shooting at 73rd Street, Norton Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teenagers are dead following a shooting Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to the area of 73rd Street and Norton Avenue, where a female victim was located. She has been identified as 15-year-old Dominique Nelson.

Nelson was deceased upon officers' arrival, according to a KCPD spokesperson.

Police said that shots were fired during an outside disturbance between two groups, and the people involved fled on foot.

Family members of Nelson were concerned there might have been a separate victim, according to police.

KCPD searched Saturday night using drones, as well as by foot, but did not locate any other victims.

The family continued to search Sunday with a KCPD officer, and around 1 p.m. the officer located the male teen deceased behind a vacant house.

He has been identified as 15-year-old Dominik Simmons.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Those providing tips that lead to an arrest could receive up to a $25,000 reward.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .