KCPD investigate homicide in 18th & Vine District

Posted at 10:55 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 23:55:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in the 18th and Vine District.

It’s unknown at this time how many victims there are or their conditions.

However, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a tweet Sunday night that he was “disappointed and angered” about the incident.

“This evening it's in my neighborhood, but too many have been impacted just this weekend, this year, and in recent years,” Lucas said. “Praying for the victims, continuing to work to see an end to this epidemic.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

