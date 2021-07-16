KCPD investigate homicide in 3200 block of Woodland Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Officers responded to a call in the 3200 block of Woodland Avenue, where a victim was located.
There is no additional information at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
