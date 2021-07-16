Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

KCPD investigate homicide in 3200 block of Woodland Avenue

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
KCPD car
Posted at 10:41 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 23:41:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers responded to a call in the 3200 block of Woodland Avenue, where a victim was located.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!