KCPD investigates child's death in 6500 block of Paseo

Posted at 10:27 AM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 11:27:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Police are investigating the death of a child in the 6500 block of Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD confirmed Thursday that officers were called to the area around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday to perform a welfare check.

After arriving at the residence, officers located an unresponsive child under 5 years old. Emergency medical personnel also responded to the scene but the child was dead.

KCPD detectives have launched a death investigation and a suspect is in custody.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office told KSHB 41 News that further information regarding charges will be available Thursday.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

