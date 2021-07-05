KCPD investigates early morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police were called to a Monday morning homicide not far from Police Headquarters. Officers were sent to a shooting call just after 12:30 a.m. at the Northeast corner of 12th and Locust.

A man was shot and killed.

Police believe the man was in an argument with an unknown person when the shooting occured. Police do not have any suspect information. They are hoping surveillance cameras in the area may help.

This is the 77th homicide in Kansas City, Missouri this year.

