KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal crash between a car and a train on Friday.

The collision took place around 7:55 a.m. Friday near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police confirmed the collision was fatal.

The number of victims is not known at this time.

KCPD is investigating the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

