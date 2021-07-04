KCPD investigates homicide at Willow Wind apartments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are looking for suspects after a man was found shot at the Willow Wind apartments. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police received a call about the shooting just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. Witnesses said they heard an argument before the shooting.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

This is the 76th homicide in Kansas City, Missouri so far this year. That is higher than in 2019 and 2018.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .