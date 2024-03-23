KCPD investigates homicide early Saturday morning at 28th, Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning at the intersection of 28th Terrace and Cleveland Avenue.

Around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the scene and located an adult male victim lying in a wooded area near an empty parking lot. Police say the man had been struck by gunfire and was unresponsive.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was declared deceased.

Investigators believe the victim and another individual had an interaction in the parking lot that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCPD homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

