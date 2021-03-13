KCPD investigates homicide in 7500 block of North Wyoming Court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, March 15 | The victim was identified as 29-year-old Caleb Meroney.

ORIGINAL STORY, March 12 | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the city's latest homicide, which occurred Friday in the 7500 block of North Wyoming Court.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 5:30 p.m. on a welfare check at a residence in the area. The call was subsequently upgraded to a shooting.

A shooting victim was located inside the residence. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to information from KCPD.

Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and crime scene technicians are processing the residence for evidence.

There have now been 32 homicides in KCMO in 2021, which puts the city on a similar pace to 2020 . There were a record 176 homicides last year in the city, including 31 through the morning of March 12.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .