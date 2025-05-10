KCPD investigating after man killed in Saturday afternoon shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 8400 block of East 63rd Street on a reported shooting.

As officers arrived, they were directed to the parking lot of a convenience store.

They later found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately began performing lifesaving measures and ordered EMS to the scene.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died shortly after.

According to police, there was an altercation in the parking lot that led to shots being fired and the victim being struck.

Police said there is currently no one in custody.

